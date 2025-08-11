Renaissance Faire cast wow Hastings crowds ahead of September fantasy festival

Hastings residents who met costumed performers handing out flyers along the seafront earlier this year will soon see what all the fanfare was about. Renaissance Faire UK is preparing to stage its first full-scale immersive fantasy celebration - The Crossing of Worlds - this September.

The troupe first visited Hastings in May during the Jack in the Green celebrations, mingling with crowds to promote their debut production. They returned on 21 June for the grand opening of Deluxe Bingo Hastings, which drew around 300 people. On that day, organiser Jamie Joberns-Dash performed as the Town Crier, joined by fellow cast members in full costume to entertain visitors and hand out flyers across the seafront.

The Crossing of Worlds will take place on September 13-14 at Quex Park in Birchington, Kent. Set in an original fantasy world, the event blends live theatre, medieval spectacle and interactive storytelling in a living narrative that visitors can step into.

The central storyline follows the enchanting wedding of Prince Andal, son of Oberon and Titania of the Fae, and Princess Syldari, daughter of King Shael and Queen Nae of the Elven Kingdom - a symbolic union uniting two realms long at war.

The full cast of Renaissance Faire UK, bringing their immersive fantasy festival to Quex Park this September after promotional appearances in Hastings.

Across the weekend, guests can expect live performances on multiple stages, jousting and medieval combat displays in the outdoor arena, a medieval and fantasy-themed market, interactive character encounters, tabletop role-playing games, archery, exotic food and drink stalls, and family activities such as face painting and costume galleries.

Festival organisers aim to make the event accessible and enjoyable for all, with facilities for families and visitors with additional needs. The venue, Quex Park, is easily accessible by rail and road from Hastings and surrounding areas.

Jamie Joberns-Dash said: “It’s been absolutely phenomenal working with this team to create something distinctly British with soul, wit and charm that will resonate with people all over the country.”

Ruby Kennedy, who plays Loralae, said: “Being in the Renaissance Faire UK cast has been surreal. I’m so grateful casting saw potential in me and now I get to be part of their first ever show this September.

Chrissy Grimsdale as Princess Syldari with Rhys Jones as Prince Andal, stars of The Crossing of Worlds taking place this September.

"Everyone involved is truly passionate about making the storyline come alive, and I have no doubt the fair will be a magical experience.”

Rhys Jones, who plays Prince Andal, added: “Being a part of Renaissance UK has been an absolute dream, the team has treated each other like family.

"Together we have persevered to become one of the few renaissance faires in the UK, which will always be one of my crowning achievements.”

The confirmed cast also includes Calypso Ellison (Titania), James Truman (King Shael), Charlotte MacDougall (Queen Nae), Chrissy Grimsdale (Princess Syldari) - who has more than 500,000 TikTok followers under the handle @musicalchrissy88 - and Joel Cowley (Town Crier).

The Renaissance Faire UK is also seeking sponsorships and partnerships with local and national businesses. Businesses interested in participating are encouraged to email [email protected].

Tickets are on sale now, with details at www.renaissancefaireuk.co.uk