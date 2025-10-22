Renovation work at Brighton Toy and Model Museum is on track

A project designed to boost visitor numbers at Brighton Toy and Model Museum is progressing well, says Sussex contractor Pilbeam Construction.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The team is working on installing a 20-foot glazed entrance in one of the arches on Trafalgar Street which will make the museum easier to spot for residents and visitors.

The work will also improve lighting in the underpass, creating a more welcoming gateway to Brighton’s famous North Laine and showcasing some of the museum’s many exhibits, which includes one of the finest collections of toys and model trains in the UK.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Alan Corbett, managing director at Pilbeam Construction, based in Southwick, West Sussex, said: “We were so pleased to be selected by Brighton Toy and Model Museum as its partner for this project off the back of our award-winning work at Newhaven Fort.

Pilbeam Construction at work at Brighton Toy and Model Museum

“We’re a Sussex firm and our team take a lot of pride in making a difference to our local area. Brighton Toy and Model Museum must be one of the city’s best kept secrets, but this regeneration project will help to make it more visible to visitors and residents alike when they alight at Brighton Train Station.”

Pilbeam Construction started work on the scheme at the beginning of September, with the project due to complete late October.

The expert team which has previously worked on the Weald and Downland Open Air Museum and Portsmouth D-Day Museum, has been removing bricks from one of the arches and creating an impressive entrance, building new display cabinets and decorating.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Full height screens have been used to protect the exhibits from dust generated during construction.

Pilbeam Construction at work at Brighton Toy and Model Museum

Access to the site, which is underneath Brighton train station and on a busy, narrow road presented challenges, so the team used smaller trucks and borrowed land nearby for a site office.

Pilbeam used a hoarding to separate the works area from the pavement, while a temporary wall stretches up to the ceiling to enhance security.

Jan Etches, museum manager said: “We were so impressed with the work Pilbeam carried out at Newhaven Fort and with the award they won at the Sussex Heritage Trust Awards.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We knew the team was the perfect fit for our project. They have taken such great care of the museum and gone to great lengths to ensure the exhibits are protected from dust. The team have been an absolute joy to have on site and we know we’re in safe hands.”

Before and after at Brighton Toy and Model Museum

The project was made possible thanks to three years of fundraising and support from partners, including the Railway Heritage Trust.

The underpass on Trafalgar Street will feature Victorian-style lanterns, specially commissioned brass fittings inspired by the Southern Railway and architectural lighting designed by iGuzzini to illuminate the arches and walls.

The museum is still open while renovations are underway and visitors can take advantage of a 25% entry discount while the works are taking place.

The museum is planning a reopening celebration to reintroduce itself to Brighton residents, visitors and the wider community.

For more information please visit: https://www.pilbeamconstruction.co.uk/