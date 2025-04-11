Residents object to new application for 5G mast in Lewes, saying structure is ‘in the wrong place’

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A group of Lewes residents is objecting to a retrospective planning application for a 5G mast in Lewes.

The 18m-metre high monopole mast, which will be operated by telecommunications company Three, has already been built on land opposite Highdown Road, Nevill Road, Wallands Park.

The application is for the retention of this mast and to accommodate an antenna and ancillary radio equipment, as well as three equipment cabinets and ancillary development. People can view it using reference SDNP/25/00266/FUL at planningpublicaccess.southdowns.gov.uk/online-applications.

A group of Nevill Road residents said: “Local residents are outraged that a third application for an unpopular, controversial 5G mast has been submitted by the operator, Three – despite a previous refusal by Lewes District Council (LDC) Planning Applications Committee that was upheld by the government Planning Inspectorate.”

A group of residents is objecting to the 5G mast built on land opposite Highdown Road, Nevill Road in Lewes

Three has responded to residents’ objections by saying that 5G rollout is ‘vital for residents and businesses of Lewes’.

The group of residents said plans for a 5G mast on Nevill Road were originally ‘rubber-stamped’ in 2022. But the group said that once the mast had been built ‘it soon became clear that it was in the wrong place and was far wider than the design shown in the planning application drawings’.

The group said: “After more than 1,000 people signed a petition calling for the mast’s removal, LDC officers asked Three to apply for retrospective planning permission. More than 100 people – as well as Lewes Town Council – submitted individual objections to this retrospective application.” The group said that LDC Planning Applications Committee went on to reject it.

They said: “Residents expected enforcement action to be taken with no further delay, and for Three to be required to remove the 5G mast. Instead, to residents’ surprise, LDC officers invited Three to make a third application.”

A group of Nevill Road residents said a third application has been submitted for the mast

The group added that people have until April 14 to submit their views via the planning portal or by emailing [email protected] and quoting the reference number.

Lewes District Council confirmed it has agreed to receive a new planning application with the mast in its current location but a council spokesperson said the applicant ‘will need to fully address the concerns of the Planning Inspector’.

The council spokesperson continued: “The Planning Inspector did not consider the mast to be detrimental to the character and appearance of the local area – subject to it being painted green. The Planning Inspector dismissed the appeal/refused the application, because the ICNIRP certificate (International Commission on Non-Ionizing Radiation Protection) was incorrectly filled in.”

Georgie Bentinck, who lives opposite the mast, said: “It is clear there are multiple reasons why this 5G mast should not be built in this spot – in the centre of a Protected View and just metres from where my children go to school.”

Lewes Resident Viv Vignoles called the mast ‘an 18m high white elephant’, saying: “Residents have now lived with this ugly, unwanted mast for two and a half years. We were told it was supposed to ‘blend in with the streetscape’, but it looks like a monstrous white plastic toy that has landed in our semi-rural corner of the National Park.”

Lewes Town Councillor Kevin West said: “Three should not be given a third bite of the cherry.”

LDC said the mast is not operational and said the council has written confirmation of this from the agent handling the matter for Three.

The LDC spokesperson said: “With all the above in mind, decisions about enforcement action are premature, but it does remain an option if required. The planning application is in the public domain. It is being assessed and being consulted upon. It will be publicly reported to a Lewes District Council Planning Applications Committee for decision, most likely between June and October.”

A Three UK spokesperson told this newspaper: “5G rollout is vital for residents and businesses of Lewes, helping to boost local economic growth. We want to offer the community a reliable network experience and determined that this site was required to deliver it. While we try to keep mast sites as unobtrusive as possible, they do need to be situated near to where people will be using the service and, in many cases, in precise locations to ensure the widest breadth of coverage. The Local Planning Authority will assess all material planning considerations as part of the application process and we look forward to hearing its decision.”