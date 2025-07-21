Restaurant Interlude at Leonardslee Lakes and Gardens is named AA Restaurant with Rooms of the Year

Michelin-starred Sussex gem earns national recognition for its immersive estate-to-plate dining and boutique overnight experience.

Restaurant Interlude, set within the spectacular Grade I listed Leonardslee Lakes & Gardens in West Sussex, has been named AA Restaurant with Rooms of the Year – England 2025, cementing its place as one of the UK’s most extraordinary destinations for food lovers and nature seekers alike.

The award, announced as part of the 29th annual AA B&B Awards, honours standout establishments that deliver exceptional service, unforgettable dining and accommodation with true character and charm. Restaurant Interlude impressed inspectors with its ten individually designed bedrooms and immersive multi-course ‘estate experience’ menu, crafted by Executive Chef Jean Delport – a 2025 Great British Menu finalist and the second South African Chef to win a Michelin Star.

“10 unique and individually designed luxurious bedrooms set in this beautifully restored Grade II listed property... Unmissable multi-course 'estate experience' dining in Restaurant Interlude created by Jean Delport,”

Leonardslee House and Vineyard

– AA Inspectors' Report, 2025

This latest accolade joins an already glittering collection for Interlude, which currently holds a Michelin star, a Green Michelin star, and was recently ranked 49th in the National Restaurant Awards 2025 Top 100 – a testament to its growing reputation as a culinary pilgrimage.

A true taste of place

Interlude’s menu is a poetic celebration of the 240-acre estate that surrounds it – featuring ingredients foraged from the grounds, from bracken fiddleheads and pine to rabbit and wild venison. Delport’s food tells a story of place and season, blending South African, French and British influences into a unique and deeply personal narrative.

Restaurant Interlude at Leonardslee House which has 10 bespoke bedrooms. Michelin starred chef Jean Delport and one of his signature dishes 'Rabbit Eats Carrot'.

Guests are invited to stay overnight in Leonardslee House, where each bedroom has been individually styled with period furnishings, British-made upholstery and handpicked antiques that echo the landscape beyond. The experience is completed with an elegant breakfast and time to explore the estate’s gardens, lakes, sculpture park, and even a wallaby enclosure.

The onsite Leonardslee Vineyard offers guests a trio of English sparkling wines alongside award-winning bottles from owner Penny Streeter OBE’s Benguela Cove Lagoon Wine Estate in South Africa. Sommeliers Simba and Ndosi have curated a 175-strong wine list, while the bar mixes seasonal cocktails including the Garden Oak and Hedgerow Negroni.

An Interlude to remember

Delport, together with Restaurant Manager Anya Delport, leads a team that delivers not only extraordinary food, but warmth and personality in every guest interaction. It’s an experience where gastronomy meets storytelling, and where the boundary between nature and cuisine fades deliciously away.

Dinner reservations, Thursday - Sunday. Arrive at 18:00 to be seated by 18:45. Enjoy a pre-dinner drink in the bar from 18:00. Allow 3 – 4 hours to enjoy the complete Interlude experience.

Lunch reservations, Friday - Sunday. Arrive at 12:30 to be seated by 13:00. Enjoy a pre-lunch drink in the bar from 12:30. Allow 2 – 2.5 hours to enjoy the experience.

For further information and to book, email [email protected] Or call 0330 123 5894

Brighton Road, Lower Beeding, Horsham, RH13 6PP

