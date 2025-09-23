Restaurant Interlude in Horsham named AA Restaurant with Rooms Of the Year 2025-2026 and awarded four AA rosettes

Hosted by AA Hotel & Hospitality Services, the glittering ceremony – presented by TV personality Vernon Kay – celebrated the very best in British hospitality across 18 categories.

Already home to a Michelin Star, a Green Michelin Star, and ranked 49th best restaurant in the UK at the National Restaurant Awards, Interlude’s latest accolades confirm its standing among the country’s most exceptional restaurants. The awards recognise the vision of Executive Chef Jean Delport and his team, alongside the hospitality of Leonardslee House, which offers ten elegant bedrooms to complete the experience.

Penny Streeter OBE, owner of Leonardslee Lakes and Gardens and the Benguela Collection, said: “We are absolutely thrilled that Restaurant Interlude has been named AA Restaurant with Rooms Overall Winner, alongside the achievement of four AA Rosettes. These honours are a testament to the extraordinary talent of Jean Delport and his team, as well as the dedication of everyone at Leonardslee. We are so proud to bring national recognition to Horsham and West Sussex and delighted that guests can enjoy both world-class dining and exceptional hospitality at Interlude.”

Jean Delport, Executive Chef at Restaurant Interlude, said: “To receive four Rosettes and the Restaurant with Rooms Overall Winner award in the same evening is an incredible moment for us. It reflects the passion, commitment and creativity of the whole team. We are proud to showcase what West Sussex has to offer and to keep putting Horsham firmly on the national food map.”

Simon Numphud, Managing Director at AA Media, praised the UK’s hospitality sector for its resilience and innovative spirit in 2025:

"This celebration highlights the passion, creativity and resilience that define UK hospitality. The teams have turned challenges into opportunities, inspiring us with their innovation and dedication. Congratulations to all winners, nominees and new Rosette holders – your achievements deserve recognition today and set a shining example for the future of our industry.”

Restaurant Interlude – Facts

Leonardslee Lakes & Gardens, Lower Beeding, West Sussex

Michelin Star | Green Michelin Star | No. 49 – National Restaurant Awards 2025

AA Restaurant with Rooms of the Year – England 2025-2026

AA Restaurant with Rooms Overall Winner 2025-2026

AA 4 Rosettes

Estate-to-plate multi-course tasting menus

Ten boutique bedrooms at Leonardslee House

Sparkling wine from the Leonardslee and Benguela Cove vineyards

www.restaurant-interlude.co.uk

Instagram: @interludesussex | @leonardsleegardens

Dinner reservations, Thursday - Sunday. Arrive at 18:00 to be seated by 18:45. Enjoy a pre-dinner drink in the bar from 18:00. Allow 3 – 4 hours to enjoy the complete Interlude experience.

Lunch reservations, Friday - Sunday. Arrive at 12:30 to be seated by 13:00. Enjoy a pre-lunch drink in the bar from 12:30. Allow 2 – 2.5 hours to enjoy the experience.

For further information and to book, email [email protected] Or call 0330 123 5894

1 . Contributed Executive Chef Jean Delport with his team from Restaurant Interlude and Leonardslee Estate Photo: Submitted

2 . Contributed Executive Chef Jean Delport from Restaurant Interlude (Leonardslee Estate) Photo: Submitted

3 . Contributed Restaurant Interlude, Horsham Photo: Submitted