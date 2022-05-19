Restaurant's plan to extend seating area and additional kitchen approved

The Cider House Kitchen Ristorante in Birdham Road applied to Chichester District Council for an external covered area to provide additional outdoor seating and external kitchen area.

Submitted in February, the plans (22/00340/FUL) were approved by the planning authority this week.

In the design and access statement for the application, a spokesperson for the applicant said: “This will provide better cover from inclement weather and therefore an improved area for seating. There is also a small external kitchen added to the rear. Materials proposed will all be consistent with the existing building.”

Cider House Ristorante - picture via Google Streetview