Rolls-Royce Motor Cars has welcomed its new intake of apprentices and their families to the Home of Rolls-Royce at Goodwood. During a special social and networking event, successful applicants for the 2024 Rolls-Royce Apprenticeship programme signed their contracts, toured the plant, met managers, made connections and gained an overview of what they can expect from their time there ahead of their formal start date on 22 August 2024.

The event, which was inspired by feedback from the current cohort of apprentices, was also an opportunity for their relatives to learn more about where their family members will be working, the tasks they will be undertaking and the training they will receive.

The new apprentices all passed a carefully managed selection process, including face-to-face interviews, to match them to the most appropriate role based on their preferred learning style and future career aspirations. The new intake will be working in many areas of the business, including assembly and craft, commercial, administrative and non-production roles.

Alongside their practical work-based training, apprentices will gain nationally recognised qualifications from Level 2 (GCSE equivalent) to Level 6 (undergraduate) through local further and higher education providers.

The Apprenticeship Programme has run every year since 2006, with numbers increasing year-on-year from 11 to the 32 who will be joining the company this year. It forms a key element of the prestigious Rolls-Royce Future Talent programme, which also includes paid Internships and a Graduate scheme.

Applications for the 2025/26 Apprenticeship intake will open in January 2025. Visit www.rolls-roycemotorcars.com/careers or email http://[email protected] for more information.