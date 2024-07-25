REVEALED: How to become an apprentice at Rolls-Royce Motor Cars in Chichester - and what you will do
The event, which was inspired by feedback from the current cohort of apprentices, was also an opportunity for their relatives to learn more about where their family members will be working, the tasks they will be undertaking and the training they will receive.
The new apprentices all passed a carefully managed selection process, including face-to-face interviews, to match them to the most appropriate role based on their preferred learning style and future career aspirations. The new intake will be working in many areas of the business, including assembly and craft, commercial, administrative and non-production roles.
Alongside their practical work-based training, apprentices will gain nationally recognised qualifications from Level 2 (GCSE equivalent) to Level 6 (undergraduate) through local further and higher education providers.
The Apprenticeship Programme has run every year since 2006, with numbers increasing year-on-year from 11 to the 32 who will be joining the company this year. It forms a key element of the prestigious Rolls-Royce Future Talent programme, which also includes paid Internships and a Graduate scheme.
Applications for the 2025/26 Apprenticeship intake will open in January 2025. Visit www.rolls-roycemotorcars.com/careers or email http://[email protected] for more information.
Mark Adams, Director of Human Resources, Rolls-Royce Motor Cars, said: “Starting an apprenticeship can be a daunting process. This event, which was inspired by feedback from current apprentices, aims to make the transition easier for our new intake, by giving them a chance to familiarise themselves with the Home of Rolls-Royce at Goodwood and get to know us a little better before their official start date in August. We hope that signing their contracts and meeting managers in a less formal, social setting help take away some of the understandable nerves! We also feel it’s important to involve family members, as their support contributes to our apprentices’ success in so many ways.”
