These are the top five cities and towns to pick up presents for your loved ones.
We asked our readers where they most enjoy shopping for Christmas in Sussex.
There was a very clear winner overall and, from the responses we received, it seems like West Sussex is more popular for shopping than East Sussex.
What are your thoughts and where will you be shopping for Christmas this year?
1. Crawley
Crawley has come out on top as the best place to shop for Christmas in the county, as chosen by Sussex World readers. Jemima Cade, Bonita Bonita, Wesley Harris and Michael Baxter all agreed it was their favourite place to pick up presents for their loved ones, while Jean Weekes described County Mall Shopping Centre as 'lovely and Christmassy'. Photo: Jon Rigby
2. Horsham
Horsham is a popular choice due to the large selection of shops in the town centre. Joan Bennett, Penny Cheal and Susan Coombs agreed it was the best place in Sussex to shop for Christmas. The town is also Sarah Knott's top choice. She said: "Horsham is very good, most big stores are in the town centre (John Lewis, Waitrose, Sainsburys, Dunelm, Home Sense) and there is a huge selection of smaller chains and independent shops; also very level and pedestrianised." Photo: Staff
3. Rustington
Rustington was frequently mentioned as the best place to shop due to its calm environment and parking! Kate Owen, Sue Shaw and Carole Farley enjoy shopping in Rustington at Christmas. Paul Howard also said he shops in Rustington 'as it's more relaxed' and it has 'actual shops rather than just services'. Photo: Elaine Hammond
4. Worthing
There were mixed opinions about Worthing, but it still seems to be a hit with many shoppers, largely thanks to its selection of independent businesses. Shirley Burt said she enjoys shopping at Two Faced Twins near Steyne Gardens due to its 'fabulous, unique artworks and lots of gifts', while Sophie Gunn's favourite place to shop is Charlenes Chocolate Factory in the Guildbourne Centre. Speaking about why Worthing is her favourite place to shop, Kathy Tiller said: "Parking space is easy to find... I nearly always find everything thing I want in town, and if I don’t then I just order online." Photo: S Robards