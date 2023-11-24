4 . Worthing

There were mixed opinions about Worthing, but it still seems to be a hit with many shoppers, largely thanks to its selection of independent businesses. Shirley Burt said she enjoys shopping at Two Faced Twins near Steyne Gardens due to its 'fabulous, unique artworks and lots of gifts', while Sophie Gunn's favourite place to shop is Charlenes Chocolate Factory in the Guildbourne Centre. Speaking about why Worthing is her favourite place to shop, Kathy Tiller said: "Parking space is easy to find... I nearly always find everything thing I want in town, and if I don’t then I just order online." Photo: S Robards