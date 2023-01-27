Review: Trying the five best places to get coffee and tea in Eastbourne, according to Tripadvisor

SussexWorld reporter Jacob Panons visited the five best places to get tea and coffee in Eastbourne, as rated by Tripadvisor users, to see what he thought.

I was really excited to see what cafes were mentioned in Tripadvisor’s list of the best places to get tea and coffee in Eastbourne and decided to review the top five.

After talking to a colleague who used to be a barista, and doing some research online, I decided to try a latte from all the cafes as it is one of the most popular coffee orders in the UK. With every cafe I rated the atmosphere, coffee and service each out of five – resulting in an overall score out of 15.

Deliciously Gorgeous in Cornfield Road was fifth in the Tripadvisor list and impressed me with its welcoming set up. It was no surprise to see a few groups enjoying each other’s company in the cafe.

Beanzz Coffee and Kitchen in Grove Road (Picture from Jon Rigby)

The staff were friendly and extremely patient with customers. It also looked as if there were a couple of new, younger staff working.

I think I will have to give this coffee a 3/5. It’s good, it’s just not great. The latte also could have done with being a bit bigger for £2.9.

Overall, Deliciously Gorgeous has a very welcoming atmosphere and it is no surprise to see that it is very popular – I am thinking about revisiting for a cream tea soon. I am also keen to go back to try some of the other coffees they have.

Atmosphere: 3.5/5

Deliciously Gorgeous in Cornfield Road (Picture from Jon Rigby)

Coffee: 3/5

Service: 3.5/5

Overall: 10/15

I also tried Cornfield Road’s Coffee and Carrot – which was third on the Tripadvisor list.

Coffee and Carrot in Cornfield Road. Picture from Google Maps

I was really impressed when I first entered the cafe. I had never been inside before but the atmosphere was very intimate and welcoming. The location is also fantastic.

The staff inside were approachable and relatively quick. This was a big positive as although I like a chilled-out atmosphere I was on my way to the office and couldn’t afford to wait too long.

The latte cost £2.95 and was a decent size. I was impressed by the coffee and this latte ticked all the boxes - it definitely has my stamp of approval.

Atmosphere: 4/5

Beanzz Coffee and Kitchen in Grove Road, Eastbourne (Picture from Jon Rigby)

Coffee: 4/5

Service: 4/5

Overall: 12/15

Beanzz Coffee and Kitchen in Grove Road is known for its selection of unique baked good, but I had to resist the temptation and just got a latte.

I have been to Beanzz in the past and have always loved the ambiance in the cafe. If you want to impress someone by taking them to a quirky, fun cafe this is definitely the place to go.

The staff are always very friendly, although it was extremely busy when I went in and it did take a while to get my coffee - but you have to respect that when a cafe is busy it’s busy.

Urban Ground in Bolton Road, Eastbourne (Picture from Jon Rigby)

The latte I got cost £3.2 and was an acceptable size. I had a couple of sips once I got out of the cafe and although it was just hot enough, if I had waited and started drinking my coffee after the three-minute walk back to the office it would have been a tad cold.

I enjoyed the coffee. It was really nice and is definitely in the top bracket - but I am not sure if it is the best I have tried from the top five in the town.

Atmosphere: 4.5/5

Coffee: 4.5/5

Service: 3.5/5

Overall: 12.5/15

Urban Ground in Bolton Road has been on my radar ever since it was ranked in the country’s top 20 cafes. I was worried my excitement would leave my expectations too high, but Urban Ground really impressed me.

The atmosphere in the cafe was extremely welcoming, cozy and relaxed. It is the sort of place I would love to park up in for a few hours to enjoy a coffee and to do a bit of work. On top of this there was a selection of amazing food items to choose from, including delicious looking flatbreads and intriguing Earl Grey shortbread biscuits.

The staff in the Bolton Road branch were very cool, friendly and approachable. I paid £3.5 for a decent sized latte and it tasted great. As I mention in my video there isn’t anything I would fault with the coffee as it was really good.

Atmosphere: 5/5

Coffee: 5/5

Service: 4/5

Overall: 14/15

There is a great vibe inside the cafe and it was no surprise to see young people doing work by the window.

With any cafe a huge part of the experience is the service and co-owner Lucy Nicholson was extremely friendly and helpful. Her bubbly personality boosted my spirits as much as the caffeine did.

I resisted the urge to get some of the baked goods on offer and just tried a latte – which customers can get for £3-£3.3.

It tasted phenomenal. When my colleague asked me what could be better I struggled to name anything and in my opinion it is the best I have tried from the top five, therefore I have to give the coffee a 5/5.

Atmosphere: 4.5/5

Coffee: 5/5

Service: 5/5

Overall: 14.5/15

With these being reviews they are all my opinions from the day – although all the coffee and cafes were very pleasant. I strongly encourage everyone, if you like coffee or not, to check these places out.

