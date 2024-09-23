Revitalising retail: Fresh new look for H Samuel in Crawley

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A new look H Samuel, designed for Crawley’s shoppers, has opened its doors in County Mall Shopping Centre.

Customers are welcomed into a bright and modern interior, with a host of new features to improve and enhance their shopping experience. Every aspect of the refurbishment has been thoughtfully designed with local shoppers in mind.

“We wanted our Crawley customers to feel right at home from the moment they enter our store,” said store manager, Ruchi Vedak.

“We’re here to help them celebrate the special moments in their lives and we’re also a destination for fashion lovers to discover the latest jewellery looks and trends so we really wanted to bring this to life in our store,” she explained.

“Amongst the fresh, bright and modern interior/exterior, we’re thrilled to have introduced a Perfect Piercing Studio, where customers can style their own look from our extensive earring collection.

"We’ve also installed a new gold wall featuring layering inspiration and statement pieces and upgraded our design consultation area, for customers to add a personal touch to their jewellery with engraving; customise their own one-of-a-kind perfect piece by selecting their stone, cut, setting and budget or bring to life their design vision and create their own unique, bespoke piece.

“We’re really excited and hope our customers, will love our makeover,” she added.

To celebrate the opening of the new-look store, from September 27 to 29 inclusive, H Samuel is inviting shoppers to join them for a glass of bubbly and a special weekend of giveaways, money-off vouchers and the chance to win a £1,000 gift card.

H Samuel Crawley is part of a multimillion-pound store investment programme by parent company Signet Jewelers UK and Ireland. A total of 41 H Samuel stores and 14 Ernest Jones stores across the UK are being refurbished.

“This significant investment underscores our dedication to local high streets and shopping centres across the country. We believe that a vibrant retail sector is a vital part of a thriving community and we hope our refurbished stores will be warmly welcomed by local shoppers,” said Neil Old, Managing Director Signet Jewelers UK and Ireland.