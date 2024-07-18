Right at Home Mid Sussex recognised as top 5* employer with new Award for 5th successive year
This award follows an annual Satisfaction Survey, administered by the independent research company, WorkBuzz about the experience of working for Right at Home.,The survey is anonymous, allowing staff to be honest and frank in their opinions.and 42 CareGivers took part.
Highlights from the report include:
● 95% would recommend Right at Home as a great place to work
● 98% are proud to work for Right at Home
● 100% would recommend Right at Home’s care services to friends and family
Andy McNiven, Managing Director said ‘The fact that we have received 5* Employer status for the 5th year running is a confirmation of the family atmosphere we aim to create.It is really important to me personally that our team are proud to work for Right at Home and achieve a good work-life balance and I am thrilled that the survey confirms this. Our CareGivers do an amazing job and make a difference to the lives of their clients every day and I am proud of each and every one of them’.
Each year, Right at Home also invests in an annual Client Satisfaction Survey, to enable continuous improvement in its offering to Clients and their families. This year, 38 clients who receive care from Right at Home Mid Sussex took part in the survey with some outstanding results, including:
● 97% said that their CareGivers treat them with respect and dignity
● 95% agreed their CareGivers go above and beyond to give the support needed.
Clients were also able to leave comments on the care they receive and their CareGivers. Some of the comments written by Clients and their families include:
- It is a brilliant company. The carers attend to all my needs also are kind and considerate. The regular checks are very reassuring
- The care givers and also the office staff are all so helpful. They seem to really care about my mum, and have her best interests at heart.
Right at Home Mid Sussex provides care and support to vulnerable people living in their own homes. Services range from companionship, home help and personal care to specialist end of life care services.
