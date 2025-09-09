Rising star James makes his mark in the accountancy world

Chichester accounting and finance lecturer James Wright is making waves in the finance world, where he has recently been named one of Accountancy Age’s ’35 Under 35’. The prestigious annual list highlights the top 35 professionals making significant contributions to the industry.

James, who is Programme Lead for Accounting and Finance at the University of Chichester, has played a key role in building a department that was named 2025 PQ Magazine Public Sector Accountancy College of the Year. His commitment to student development also led him to champion the creation of the university’s Business Society, which went on to win PQ’s 2025 Student Body of the Year.

Reacting to the award, James said: “I am truly honoured to be named among Accountancy Age’s ‘35 Under 35’ for 2025. I owe particular thanks to my colleagues at the University of Chichester, whose encouragement and support have been invaluable in reaching this milestone.

"I look forward to building on this recognition to further enrich our students’ university experience and to showcase Chichester on the global stage.”

James Wright from the University of Chichester

By combining academic leadership, digital innovation, and global impact, James has established himself as a standout figure in this year’s 35 under 35. Beyond academia, James has built a global following through his social media channels where he shares free educational content for aspiring and qualified finance professionals.

He currently has nearly 40,000 subscribers on Youtube. His work has also earned him recognition from the Small Business Britain programme, an invitation to the House of Lords, and a shortlisting for Best Small Business Owner at the Chichester & Bognor Regis Business Awards.