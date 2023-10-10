Rivervale reveals rebrand with mission of Making Motoring Manageable
Rivervale has been in the automotive industry for over 50 years and always recognised for top-tier customer service. Following a management buyout in 2022 this rebrand is a testament to the company's dedication to staying at the forefront of the industry while maintaining their, core values of being reliable, responsible, driven, open & honest.
The rebrand further introduces the expansion of its product line, with reputable offerings across leasing, minibus, fleet, aftersales, MAXUS and used sales. Customers can expect an even wider range of options to suit their individual needs and preferences as Rivervale strive to be the UK’s most trusted vehicle provider.
This rebrand has also allowed Rivervale to recognise the importance of environmental, social and governance (ESG) responsibilities. The company has begun a journey toward breaking the mould of motor trade organisations and is committing to better practices.
CEO Vince Pemberton expressed his excitement about the rebrand, stating, "Our rebrand represents our dedication to continuous improvement and our commitment to our customers. It's an exciting time for Rivervale as we look forward to a future of making motoring manageable for everyone."
Rivervale invites customers, partners, and automotive enthusiasts to explore the new brand experience and engage with them across web, social and face to face communication.