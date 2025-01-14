RNLI Eastbourne shop reopens following refurbishment

Sam Pole
By Sam Pole

Trainee Reporter

Published 14th Jan 2025, 16:38 GMT
The RNLI shop on Eastbourne seafront has reopened following maintenance and refurbishment works .

The shop on the seafront had been closed from January 3 but reopened on January 11 following the works.

A spokesperson for RNLI Eastbourne confirmed that the shop had been done to try and ‘incorporate the museum and the shop into a more immersive experience’ as well as new signing being fitted.

The spokesperson added: “We have had new signage fitted to explain about the charity and it's volunteers, displays have been removed to enable easier access for those with mobility issues and the stock has been re-merchandised with the aim that our customers will be able to find everything more easily.

"Our shop volunteers celebrated the reopening of our shop with a belated Christmas lunch at the Lansdowne Hotel which was a good chance to chat to each other and catch up.

“We are open 10am to 3pm, seven days a week.”

