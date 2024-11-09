Roffey Park Venue shortlisted for Best Customer Service Award by Sussex Business Awards 2024

Roffey Park Venue has been shortlisted as a finalist for the Best Customer Service Award at the Sussex Business Awards 2024.

Roffey Park Venue is a purpose-built dedicated training, events and conference venue which is set in 40 acres of rural Sussex Countryside. The venue has 22 high-standard training meeting rooms for eight to 120 people for any event needed.

With its state-of-the-art event spaces and modern accommodation guests can enjoy everything from team meetings and conferences to training days and team-building activities.

The venue also has the capability of hosting barbecues or outside dining in its courtyard area in the warmer months.

"We are absolutely delighted to be shortlisted for the Best Customer Service Award at The Sussex Business Awards this year.” said Nigel Dean, Director of Operations.

“Delivering excellent customer service is at the heart of everything we do and our team works so hard to deliver a fantastic experience for everyone who walks through our doors. The Hospitality Industry has been through a very tough time these last few years but the team at Roffey Park Venue has pulled together and delivered a fantastic product and emerged all the stronger. Getting to the final selection is testament to the dedication of the team, to win would mean the world to us."

The Sussex Business Awards 2024 winners will be announced at the awards ceremony on Thursday, December 5, at The Grand Hotel in Brighton, where Roffey Park Venue will be celebrated alongside the other nominees for the Best Customer Service Award.