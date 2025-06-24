Rolls-Royce Motor Cars is proud to mark another year of partnership with the ‘Dare to Dream’ programme, continuing its commitment to supporting young people across West Sussex. In 2025, the initiative reached an impressive 46 individual students through one-to-one mentoring and around 600 Year 9 pupils via school assemblies, all across three secondary schools, empowering them to unlock their potential and raise their aspirations for the future.

This year marks the fifth consecutive year that Rolls-Royce Motor Cars has supported ‘Dare to Dream’.

Hosted by the charity LoveLocalJobs Foundation, ‘Dare to Dream’ helps young people build confidence, resilience, and a sense of purpose – skills that are vital in both life and the world of work. Through assemblies, one-to-one mentoring, and community engagement, students have the opportunity to explore their goals, overcome challenges, and gain a deeper understanding of what they can achieve.

Rolls-Royce Motor Cars remains committed to creating opportunities for young people and developing meaningful partnerships with schools and educational organisations. Initiatives like ‘Dare to Dream’ are one of the many ways the company invests in the future of its community and future talent – helping to shape the leaders, innovators, and craftspeople of tomorrow.

ROLLS-ROYCE MOTOR CARS ONCE AGAIN INSPIRES FUTURE GENERATIONS THROUGH 'DARE TO DREAM' PROGRAMME

VOICES FROM THE PROGRAMME

Lydia Woodroff, HR Sustainability Business Partner at Rolls-Royce Motor Cars, said:

“At Rolls-Royce, we believe that investing in young people is one of the most meaningful ways we can support our local community. ‘Dare to Dream’ gives students the tools and encouragement to see what’s possible – not just in their careers, but in themselves. It’s a pleasure to be part of their journey and to help open doors to futures they may not have imagined.”

Kristi Challen, Mentor at Rolls-Royce Motor Cars, said:

“It’s been a real privilege working alongside the ‘Dare to Dream’ foundation and the young people that it reaches. As a mentor, it’s given me the opportunity to provide guidance, encouragement and support to pupils in both their personal and educational lives, as they develop the tools to unlock their full potential. It’s been especially rewarding to witness their growth as they’ve overcome challenges, built upon their confidence and develop essential life skills that they will take forward.”

Jack Hayes, Programme Leader at the LoveLocalJobs Foundation, said:

“Once again, the support we have received from Rolls-Royce Motor Cars has been truly outstanding. If it were not for their backing, three Year 9 cohorts across three different secondary schools would not have received ‘Dare to Dream’ and the powerful messages of empowerment it delivers. This support from one of the world’s most prestigious brands shows just how much they care about the aspirations and wellbeing of the next generation who are growing up in Rolls-Royce’s home of West Sussex.”

Joanne Skinner, Teacher at Ormiston Six Villages Academy, added:

“The students who took part in this year’s ‘Dare to Dream’ gained so much from it – from the group work to the assemblies and especially the workplace visit. They all spoke so positively about the experience. We look forward to the next ‘Dare to Dream’.”

And from a student at Chichester Free School:

“I’ve had a great time with this programme. It was engaging and fun. I liked the tour – it was eye-opening – and the mentor talks were exciting and different. The mentors were kind and understanding.”