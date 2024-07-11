Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Rolls-Royce Motor Cars has welcomed the company’s intern ‘class of 2024-25’ to the Home of Rolls-Royce at Goodwood, near Chichester, West Sussex, to embark on an enriching 13-month programme. The 90 new arrivals are all undergraduates, studying a variety of degree courses at universities around the UK.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

During their 13 months with Rolls-Royce, the interns will work alongside experienced Engineers and Bespoke Designers, as well as professionals in departments including Finance, Sales and Marketing, IT, Human Resources and Corporate Communications.

To ease the transition from academia to the workplace, the new interns were invited to the Home of Rolls-Royce at Goodwood for a networking day earlier this year. This event was led by the current intern cohort who offered their new colleagues an opportunity to learn more about the Internship Programme. The event also allowed the new intake to meet their future managers, teammates and peers, building relationships and making connections ahead of their formal start date.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

While an internship does not guarantee a job with the company in the future, many return after graduating to build long-term careers with Rolls-Royce, going on to take up supervisory, management and leadership roles. One example is Luke Strudwick, who joined Rolls-Royce in 2017 as an intern with the Communications team. After completing his degree, he was formally hired as a Corporate Communications Executive, progressing first to Global Product Communications Manager and later HR Planning & Steering Business Partner. Luke was appointed Sustainability and Corporate Communications Manager earlier this year, and will be acting as mentor himself to one of the new intake.

Rolls-Royce Motor Cars has welcomed 90 new interns to the company’s Internship Programme at the Home of Rolls-Royce at Goodwood. Photo: Rolls-Royce Motor Cars

Luke said: “The Internship Programme at Rolls-Royce Motor Cars is incredibly rewarding, and it has provided me with the skills, confidence and business acumen to allow me to progress in my career. The support and responsibility provided to interns, along with the experience of working for such a prestigious marque has supported my development and resulted in me further progressing my career within the company.”

The Internship Programme has run every year since the company began production at Goodwood in 2003, with numbers increasing year on year. It forms a key element of the Rolls-Royce Future Talent Programme, which also offers Apprenticeships, including Degree options, and a Graduate scheme.

Rolls-Royce is committed to investing in and supporting individuals from all walks of life to achieve their professional potential. For more information, please visit http://www.rolls-roycemotorcars.com/careers

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mark Adams, Director of Human Resources, Rolls-Royce Motor Cars, said: “Welcoming a new cohort of interns to the Home of Rolls-Royce at Goodwood is always very special. We’re inspired and excited by their potential, commitment and enthusiasm. The interns will spend 13 months learning from our experienced team, but their fresh ideas and perspectives mean we also learn a lot from them. Our Future Talent Programme is central to the long-term future of our business, and many of our interns return to the business following the completion of their university studies. I have no doubt that the ‘class of 2024-25’ will be no different. We’re delighted to welcome our new colleagues and we look forward to watching them grow and develop with us.”