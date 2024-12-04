Rolls-Royce Motor Cars transforms footpath as part of its mission to create circular 'clean boots' route near Chichester, West Sussex

Jess Brown-Fuller, Member of Parliament for Chichester, and Councillor Windsor Holden, Chair of Westhampnett Parish Council, were guests of honour during a ceremonial walk, hosted by Gunther Böhner, Director of Manufacturing at Rolls-Royce Motor Cars, to mark the official opening of the newly upgraded Footpath 417.

The footpath’s rough, crumbling asphalt has been replaced with a new smooth surface; it has also been more than doubled in width to two metres. Together, these improvements make it usable by pedestrians all year round and in all weather conditions. To further enhance the user experience, new benches will be installed and the land adjacent to the footpath will be sensitively landscaped. Rolls-Royce has committed to achieving a Biodiversity Net Gain of more than 10% across the extension site, further enhancing the experience for users of the footpath.

The diversion and upgrades to Footpath 417 have been conducted in close consultation with Westhampnett Parish Council, West Sussex County Council and local residents; initial feedback gathered at two recent Neighbours’ Information Evenings has been overwhelmingly positive, according to the company.

In the new year, a new permissive path will connect Footpath 417 to Footpath 416, creating a circular ‘clean boots’ route around Westhampnett and the Home of Rolls-Royce for the first time. Although not part of the planning consent, Rolls-Royce instigated and funded upgrades to Footpath 416 earlier this year. The upgrades have already proven very popular with the families of children attending The March CE Primary School in Westhampnett, as well as with local residents and leisure users.

The new extension represents the first major change to the physical footprint and facilities at the Home of Rolls-Royce since it opened in 2003. More than 2,500 people work at the Home of Rolls-Royce, at Goodwood, and the company supports more than 7,500 jobs in its wider supply chain. The luxury manufacturer contributes more than half a billion pounds to the UK economy every year, with a fifth generated locally in Chichester and West Sussex.

After completing her ‘official’ walk, Jess Brown-Fuller MP said: “It was fantastic to be given the opportunity to walk the new footpath, and to see the care that is being taken to make sure residents are being accommodated around Rolls-Royce’s planned extension. In rural communities like Westhampnett, residents know that local footways are a crucial link to our natural environment, so even small improvements can go a long way. I’d like to thank Rolls-Royce for inviting me along, to give me a chance to see how the Parish Council and Rolls-Royce are working in partnership to deliver new and improved local infrastructure.”

Andrew Ball, Head of Corporate Relations and Heritage, Rolls-Royce Motor Cars, said: “Once fully operational, our landmark extension to the Home of Rolls-Royce will bring significant benefits to the local and national economies. Even at this early stage of construction, it’s already contributing considerable local amenity and environmental value through initiatives like this. Under our auspices, Footpath 417 has been transformed from a narrow, poorly surfaced track into a fully accessible route that is usable year-round, forming part of a broader network within our local area. We’re delighted to take this opportunity to develop and fund these important local amenities in close consultation with our partners at Westhampnett Parish Council, West Sussex County Council and local residents.”