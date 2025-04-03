Room 12: a new chapter for Chichester’s nightlife

The opening night was a huge success, bringing together local artists, business owners, councillors, and nightlife lovers for a celebration of what’s to come. James Dunnell Smith, Marketing Manager for Si Group, shared his enthusiasm:

“We’re thrilled to introduce Room 12 to Chichester, a venue that will not only enhance the city’s night-time economy but also provide a much-needed space for live performance and the arts. With the support of local creatives, we’re curating an exciting lineup of events that will bring something fresh and dynamic to the city. Whether it’s live music, immersive theatre, or crafted cocktails, Room 12 is here to make a lasting impact.”

Steve Pease, Area Manager for Si Group, also spoke on the significance of the launch:

“Certainly no April Fools—Room 12 is here, and we couldn’t be more excited to bring this incredible venue to life. The turnout for our launch event was incredible, with faces from across the city, including the arts community, local businesses, councillors, and so many of our past and present colleagues and friends. We’re here to create something truly special for Chichester, and this is just the beginning.”

Elevating the Experience

While The Vestry was famous for its Thursday student nights, Room 12 takes things further with Thirsty Thursdays, where free entry and student-priced drinks ensure it remains the biggest student night in the area.

But it’s not just about Thursdays. The venue’s carefully curated entertainment lineup offers something unique every week:

• Fridays bring Bandeoke, an electrifying experience where guests can take centre stage and perform with a full live band.

• Saturdays feature headline events, launching this week with Inferno, the UK’s leading ABBA tribute act, followed by DJ Ryan Hadwick, keeping the dancefloor alive into the early hours.

Alongside this new entertainment vision, Room 12 has introduced a premium drinks offering, featuring a refined selection of wines, expertly crafted cocktails, and high-quality spirits, along with a new draught system and beer selection icluding craft beers ensuring a more sophisticated and elevated night out.

A Complete Transformation

The transformation of Room 12 isn’t just about what’s on stage—it’s about the entire guest experience. The venue has undergone a full refurbishment, with carefully designed spaces that blend industrial-chic aesthetics with a warm, welcoming atmosphere. From upgraded seating areas to improved sound and lighting systems, every detail has been designed to enhance the venue’s new identity.

Importantly, Room 12’s evolution also complements the existing Vestry Hotel, which remains a key part of the venue’s offering. With 11 carefully appointed rooms, the hotel provides a stylish and comfortable stay for travelling tourists, performing artists, and city-goers looking for an overnight experience in the heart of Chichester.

Join the Movement

With free entry all weekend, Room 12 is giving everyone the chance to experience this exciting new venue firsthand. And with its ever-evolving event lineup, it’s set to become a go-to destination for nightlife lovers across the South Coast.

For the latest updates, exclusive event announcements, and special offers, follow Room 12 on social media and sign up for our newsletter—because the next big night out starts here.

