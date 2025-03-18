Route 1 Fitness: building community and well-being through fitness for World Happiness Day

World Happiness Day is a reminder that well-being extends beyond physical health; it’s about connection, support, and a sense of belonging. At Route 1 Fitness, building a strong, connected community is at the heart of everything we do.

One of the ways we bring people together is through team-based challenges. Whether it’s a walking challenge that gets members moving or gym-wide competitions that encourage friendly rivalry, these events create accountability and motivation. Members push themselves to achieve new goals, but more importantly, they do it alongside like-minded people who cheer them on every step of the way. In our last step challenge, members teamed up under their coaches, competing for the highest step count while keeping each other accountable and motivated through dedicated WhatsApp groups. Ash’s team came out on top with an incredible 1,996,000 combined steps! It’s the camaraderie and team spirit during these challenges that make them so special.

Beyond training, we recognise the importance of social connection. Our members’ meals and community gatherings give people the chance to bond outside of the gym, strengthening friendships and creating a welcoming environment where everyone feels valued. At Route 1, we take a holistic approach to fitness, supporting our members not just in their workouts but in their overall lifestyle. These moments as a group remind us that fitness is just as much about relationships as it is about what we achieve in the gym.

Our max lifting events are another way we encourage growth, not just in strength but in confidence. There’s something powerful about watching someone hit a personal best while other members cheer them on. The energy in the gym during these events is unmatched, reinforcing that progress isn’t just about individual effort—it’s about the collective encouragement of the community.

Members Christmas Meal

“Fitness isn’t just about physical strength, it’s about the relationships we build along the way,” says Anna Banton, the owner of Route 1 Fitness. “When people train together, support each other, and celebrate wins as a group, it has a huge impact on mental well-being. That’s what we’re all about at Route 1.”

Route 1 Fitness is also committed to giving back. Whether it’s lending equipment for charity events or partnering with local businesses, we extend our sense of community beyond the gym walls. Supporting good causes and working with others strengthens the network of connections we strive to build.

World Happiness Day is a reminder of how important it is to feel supported, connected, and part of something bigger. At Route 1, fitness isn’t just about working out; it’s about belonging to a community of people striving to feel stronger, healthier, and happier together.

If you’re looking for more than just a place to train but a place to be part of something, Route 1 Fitness is here to welcome you. To learn more, visit Route 1 F​​​​itness or follow us on social! We’re on Instagram and Facebook.