Route 1 fitness coach earns prestigious Master Health Coach Certification; enhancing Crawley’s award-winning gym’s offerings

Route 1 Fitness, an independent gym based in Crawley, is proud to share that its Head Coach and Owner, Anna Banton, has achieved her Precision Nutrition Level 2 Master Health Coach Certification, a globally respected qualification that places her among an elite tier of health and fitness professionals.

This certification marks a significant step forward not only in Anna’s personal coaching journey but also for Route 1 Fitness, the 2024 West Sussex Gym of the Year. Known for its unique semi-private coaching model, the Crawley-based gym continues to push the boundaries of what personalised, results-driven fitness support looks like.

As a newly qualified Master Health Coach, Anna will now be able to:

Help clients tackle deeper health and mindset challenges with clarity and confidence

Guide individuals toward sustainable, lifelong change, far beyond just fitness

Work with higher-level clients on performance, body confidence, stress resilience, and more

Improve sleep, reduce inflammation, and support immune function through behaviour-based coaching

Coach Anna Banton with her Precision Nutrition Level 2 Master Health Coach Certification

“It’s been an amazing journey and one of the most rewarding experiences,” says Anna. “This has elevated my coaching skills and, most importantly, it allows me to help people become their best version of themselves, not just in the gym, but in every area of life.”

Since taking over Route 1 Fitness in 2022, Anna and the team have worked hard to transform the gym into a welcoming, high-performance coaching facility. Today, Route 1 specialises in semi-private training, in all life stages, including pre- and postnatal. Offering expert coaching in a supportive environment.

This new qualification allows Route 1 Fitness to expand its holistic health offering even further, helping members with behaviour change, stress management, emotional eating, and mental resilience, areas often overlooked by mainstream gyms.

“This isn’t just a win for me personally,” Anna adds. “It means we can offer an even higher level of care, coaching, and transformation to our members. Route 1 is about real change, not quick fixes, and this is a huge step forward in that mission.”

With a growing reputation for community spirit, expert coaching, and life-changing results, Route 1 Fitness continues to raise the bar for what a local gym can deliver. To learn more, visit www.route1.fitness