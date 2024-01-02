Rubix Recruitment launches in Brighton

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Rubix VT managing director Nick Poyner has teamed up with experienced recruitment specialist James Naylor who has ambitions for the business to be the top recruiter in Sussex.

The Brighton business will specialise in finding permanent employees for offices, sales and warehouse businesses in Sussex and the South East.

Poyner said: “We want to give Sussex a distinctive recruitment service which can offer the best solutions to local businesses.

Nick Poyner, managing director at Rubix VT and James Naylor, director at Rubix Recruitment

"I've worn many different hats with James — first as a candidate, then a client. Now, we're partners. He has so much experience and he was ready to take the next step to start his own business. Having built numerous successful companies, I'm looking forward to bringing my expertise to Rubix Recruitment.”

Rubix Recruitment will help employers and candidates to find their perfect match, as it works hard to become the top agency in Sussex, with a strategic eye on steady growth and reputation building across the South East.

It will also offer clients market research to understand if they are offering the best salaries to attract the highest quality candidates.

James Naylor, director of Rubix Recruitment, said: “I’m so excited to launch Rubix Recruitment after many years of dreaming of starting my own business. When Nick expressed an interest in backing the idea, it just felt right and it was an offer I simply couldn’t refuse.

“We want to help businesses solve their recruitment puzzles by understanding their needs and delivering high-quality candidates. Our focus is on trust, not quantity, and these principles will guide Rubix Recruitment's approach.

“With Nick’s experience in setting up and launching a number of businesses from telecoms to call centres, his expertise will be invaluable to our future success.”

Rubix Recruitment’s head office will be based at The Sussex Innovation Centre in Brighton.