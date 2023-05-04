Runway East moves into Brighton Summer 2023

Culture-led flexible workspace operator, Runway East, has signed a partnership lease for its eighth site at Longley Place, Brighton - a new mixed-use Brownfield town centre site scheme. Occupying 30,000 sq ft of workspace, the team have signed a lease of 15 years with doors opening in Summer 2023.

Runway East Brighton

The site designed by EPR Architects for L&G brings forward 209 new build-to-rent homes, it has achieved a BREEAM Excellent rating with construction due to complete at the same time of opening. Runway East will occupy the ground and first, with serviced office space for 1-70 desks, alongside a dedicated coworking desk memberships with prices starting from £390 a month.

“Brighton has always been one of the UK’s most exciting communities, and the pandemic has unleashed more opportunity as businesses move to a hybrid model, and people are able to work remotely either from home or a coworking space” says Natasha Guerra, CEO of Runway East. “We’re really excited to be adding to the city, central to our offer is to support businesses with creating offices they truly want to be in with perks like dogs on demand, the run club along with intense team quizzes and karaoke. With a network of offices across London, with the closest in London Bridge, members have a connection in the capital should they need this.”

Brighton Council thorough plan to support innovation and creativity enterprise; it is a city already at the forefront of artificial intelligence and augmented reality. It is home to a growing student population, boasts 2,300 third sector organisations and has one of the largest populations of freelancers and homeworkers in the UK.

Runway East is a B-Corp certified flexible workspace provider, which has been operational since 2014. Led by Natasha Guerra, it was initially a hub for tech entrepreneurs, creating space and facilitating growth and team support. It has now grown to 8 spaces, across London, Bristol and now Brighton with new sites due to open this year. Businesses using their space include Deliveroo, Matches Fashion, Grind among other household names.