Rural warehouse space snapped up in Patching

Flude are pleased to confirm the successful letting of Lower Barpham Dairy, Michelgrove Lane, Patching – a substantial rural warehouse, on a 1.4 acre site, to Sussex based storage company, on new lease terms

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This well-located rural logistics facility will serve as a great base for its new occupier, and Flude look forward to seeing the business thrive in its new space.

Senior Surveyor, Brandon White of Flude Property Consultants, acted as the letting agent on this transaction.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Following the success of this letting, Flude will shortly be launching 16,000 sq ft of B8 accommodation on the A24 thus remain keen to speak to occupiers in the B1/B8 sector in West Sussex.

Lower Barpham Dairy, Michelgrove Lane, Patching

If you have industrial or warehouse requirements, or a property to let/sell in the West Sussex area, please get in touch for expert advice, latest availability or simply to find out what’s happening in the market.