Rural warehouse space snapped up in Patching
This well-located rural logistics facility will serve as a great base for its new occupier, and Flude look forward to seeing the business thrive in its new space.
Senior Surveyor, Brandon White of Flude Property Consultants, acted as the letting agent on this transaction.
Following the success of this letting, Flude will shortly be launching 16,000 sq ft of B8 accommodation on the A24 thus remain keen to speak to occupiers in the B1/B8 sector in West Sussex.
