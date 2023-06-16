NationalWorldTV
Rustington care home to host ​’60s and ​’70s themed community festival for Care Home Open Week

​​A care home in Rustington is hosting a community festival to celebrate Care Home Open Week and showcase what life in a care home is really like.
By Elaine Hammond
Published 16th Jun 2023, 16:29 BST

Darlington Court, in The Leas, off Station Road, has a 1960s and 1970s theme for the festival on Sunday, July 2, from 12pm to 5pm.

There will be live entertainment from Mike Guitar and a traditional summer barbecue, specially prepared by the head chef.

Nikki Burke, home manager, said: "We’re delighted to be welcoming the local community to join our '60s and '70s celebrations here at Darlington Court.

"Care Home Open Week offers the perfect opportunity to get together with loved ones and enjoy a celebration of live music. Many residents at Darlington Court have fond memories of attending music festivals in their younger years, and this event will encourage them to look back and relive their festival going years.

"We have many music lovers here at Darlington Court, and we’re really excited to ring in summer in style with our first ever festival. We can’t wait to strike a chord with residents and the wider community!"

To find out more about Care UK’s Festival Season celebrations, visit www.careuk.com

