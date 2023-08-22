​​A Rustington hairdresser has launched a rebellion against litter on the beach, complete with Stormtrooper-themed t-shirts.

Star Wars fan Baz Diprose runs the Hands Solo Hair salon in Dinsdale Gardens and the idea of the clean-ups is to bring together as many hands as possible to clear litter from local beaches.

Hands Solo Beach Cleans launched on Sunday, August 13, at The Beach Cafe, in Sea Road – the first of many.

For information on future events, follow Hands Solo Hair Studio on Facebook or visit www.handssolo.rocks

Hands Solo Beach Cleans helpers on Rustington beach. Picture: Hands Solo / Submitted

Baz, who had t-shirts printed for the occasion, said he wanted to 'make a real difference to the local beaches, the environment, our seas, and all the humans, animals and wildlife that visit the coast, whether in or out of the water'.

Like his salon, he themed the event on his favourite space franchise.

A traditional hairdresser for more than 30 years, he has worked across the globe, including Australia, Bermuda and the Cayman Islands, where he also completed a PADI dive-master course.

With many years and many qualified dives under his belt as a PADI instructor, Baz’s passion and love for the ocean has never diminished, hence the idea for his local business to help the local beaches.