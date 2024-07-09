'Rusty' Caddy turns heads at NAPFM

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Not your average show vehicle!Amid all the bright new shiny models at the National Association of Police Fleet Managers’ Conference (NAPFM) in Telford stood a particularly rusty VW Caddy.

However, on closer inspection, the ‘rust’ was a printed vinyl wrap expertly applied by Bluelite Graphics to demonstrate their vehicle livery expertise. The gleaming alloys were also a bit of a giveaway!

“This was a real attention grabber that caught the imagination of many visitors at the NAPFM event,” said Bluelite Managing Director, Lorraine Avery.

“It generated lots of conversations and at the end of the event the van was covered in fingerprints as visitors had to touch it to make certain it wasn’t real rust!”

Bluelite is based in Burgess Hill, West Sussex, and has been at the forefront of vehicle livery design and application for police, fire and ambulance services more than 30 years, having helped develop the original battenburg vehicle livery now used by the emergency services.