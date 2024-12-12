Rye doer-upper house sells at auction

An end-terrace house needing complete refurbishment in Rye went under the auctioneer’s gavel this week after competitive bidding.

Four-bedroom Cannon House in East Street was among 149 lots in the latest auction held by one of the top five property auctioneers in the UK, Clive Emson Land and Property Auctioneers.

It was sold for £408,000 freehold at the firm’s auction which ended on Wednesday 11 December.

Chris Milne, auction appraiser, said: “Although this period property is in need of complete refurbishment, our bidders could see its potential.”

AUCTION: Cannon House in East Street, Rye

“Once the work is complete, the property, which has far-reaching views across Romney Marsh, will make an excellent family home or could be let to provide a good income.”

Clive Emson Auctioneers was awarded Residential Auction Service of the Year in The Negotiator Awards 2024, the Oscars of the UK’s residential agency sector.

Founded 35 years ago, the independent firm was also shortlisted for Community Champion of the Year, winning silver, and Website of the Year.

The first auction of eight in 2025 by Clive Emson Auctioneers concludes on 6 February, with bidding live from 4 February.

Lot entries close on 13 January, with the catalogue available online from 16 January.