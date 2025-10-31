Rye town centre cottage with potential sold

SOLD: Swan House Cottage in Watchbell Street, Rye

A terraced house in a desirable part of Rye was sold this week.

Swan House Cottage in Watchbell Street was among 187 lots across southern England in the latest auction being held by one of the top five property auctioneers in the UK, Clive Emson Auctioneers.

Offered jointly with Phillips & Stubbs, it was listed with a freehold guide price of £280,000 to £290,000 at the firm’s auction which ended on Thursday 30 October.

The property, which is located a short distance from many local and national retailers, pubs, restaurants, schools and the railway station, was sold shortly after the auction finished.

Senior Auction Appraiser Chris Milne said: “We had a lot of interest in this two-bedroom property can be found in a highly sought-after location at the heart of this historic Cinque Port town.

“Although it is in need of some improvement works, our purchaser could see the potential that, once enhanced it would be ideal for owner occupation or investment by way of private rental or as holiday accommodation.”

Also in Rye, a parcel of land with river frontage, Plot 13 at Cues Meadow off Military Road sparked a bidding war before going under the gavel at £22,500 freehold.

Chris said: “We always say that people like the thought of being landowners and this one really took off, with 33 bids driving up the sale price to more than four times the original guide.”

The 0.01-hectare (0.03-acre) parcel of amenity land is located on the banks of the River Rother on the outskirts of Rye.

Clive Emson Auctioneers holds auctions eight times a year offering specialist advice for auction purposes with offices in Essex, Kent, Sussex, Hampshire and the West Country, selling with skill, speed and efficiency.

The firm’s last online auction of this year, the eighth, ends on 11 December, with bidding live from 9 December. Lot entries close on 17 November and the catalogue is online from 20 November.

See https://www.cliveemson.co.uk/ for more details.