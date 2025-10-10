Rye town centre house with potential up for auction

A terraced house in a desirable part of Rye is set to go under the auctioneer’s gavel later this month.

Swan House Cottage in Watchbell Street is among 186 lots listed across southern England in the latest auction being held by one of the top five property auctioneers in the UK, Clive Emson Auctioneers.

Offered jointly with Phillips & Stubbs, it is listed with a freehold guide price of £280,000 to £290,000 at the firm’s auction which ends on Thursday 30 October.

The property is located a short distance from many local and national retailers, pubs, restaurants, schools and the railway station.

Senior Auction Appraiser Chris Milne said: “This two-bedroom property can be found in a highly sought-after location at the heart of this historic Cinque Port town.

“It is in need of some improvement works, however, once enhanced it would be ideal for owner occupation or investment by way of private rental or as holiday accommodation.”

l Also in Rye, a parcel of land with river frontage, Plot 13 at Cues Meadow off Military Road is listed with a freehold guide price of £5,000-plus.

Chris said: “If anyone fancies owning a parcel of amenity land located on the banks of the River Rother, on the outskirts of Rye, then this is the place.”

The land extends to 0.01 hectares (0.03 acres) and viewing is on site during daylight hours and can be located using the What3Words app reference: scary.streaking.doctors

Bidding for the current auction, the sixth this year, goes live on Tuesday 28 October and concludes on Thursday 30 October.

See https://www.cliveemson.co.uk/ for more details.