Sam hits high note with appointment as Carpenter Box Partner
Sam Fisher has been promoted to Partner from his current position of Client Service Director within the Business Services Group, having joined the firm in May 2022.
Sam started his working life as professional musician, courtesy of a degree in music technology, sailing the world entertaining on board cruise ships. Keen to settle down, Sam put his passion for maths and business to good use by launching a career in accountancy.
He joined a multi-national fund administration group in London, where he built his expertise in management information reporting, real estate business and investment funds.
Says Sam, who is based at the firm’s London and Crawley offices: “I’m delighted to be appointed Partner and feel excited to continue my journey with such a fantastic forward-focused firm.
“Carpenter Box is an innovative organisation, always alive to new ways to enhance the value we create for clients while at the same time providing a really supportive environment for staff. I’m very much looking forward to continuing to develop my team and playing my part in the exciting growth plans of the firm.”
Outside of work, Sam enjoys musical theatre directing, and is currently working on a production of Charlie and the Chocolate Factory at the Epsom Playhouse, which opens to the public in November.
