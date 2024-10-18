Samantha Gilchrist wins prestigious award at Women’s Business Conference

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Samantha Gilchrist, the CEO and Founder of The Gilchrist Collection, has been honoured with the C-Suite Award at the 2024 Women’s Business Conference & Awards, held at Bath Racecourse earlier this month.

The prestigious event, hosted by Women’s Business Club, recognised top women in business for their exceptional leadership and contributions across England.

Samantha was selected for the C-Suite Award due to her outstanding leadership of The Gilchrist Collection, a premier portfolio of wedding venues across the UK. Under her visionary guidance, the company has seen remarkable growth, earning a stellar reputation in the industry. Notably, all UK venues within The Gilchrist Collection have been named finalists in this year’s Wedding Industry Awards, further solidifying the company’s standing as a leader in the wedding and events space.

Angela De Souza, Founder and CEO of Women’s Business Club, commended the exceptional calibre of entries for this year’s awards. "It was incredibly challenging for the judges to choose winners this year because of the high quality of candidates. Samantha Gilchrist’s leadership of The Gilchrist Collection truly stood out. Her ability to lead with passion and vision while delivering outstanding results has made her a deserving winner of the C-Suite Award."

Pictured here at one of her venues, Highley Manor, West Sussex.

Samantha Gilchrist’s accolade is the latest in a series of recognitions for her work. Earlier this year, Dalston Hall, won ‘Best Countryside Wedding Venue’ in the North of England Wedding Awards. This award, along with the Collection’s finalist positions in the Wedding Industry Awards, highlights Gilchrist's ongoing success in shaping the company’s future while maintaining a strong focus on service excellence and community engagement.

Reflecting on the event, conference director Tamsin Broster said, “The atmosphere at the conference was incredible. Women were connecting, collaborating, and supporting each other’s achievements. Samantha Gilchrist’s award win is a testament to her significant impact in the business world and within the wedding industry."