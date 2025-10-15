Sauna comes to Bognor Regis as Luna Hut opens fifth hut on South Coast

Sussex-based sauna company Luna Hut is set to open their 5th south coast sauna in Bognor Regis in November.

Due to open at The Bull Nose in November, Luna Hut’s new Bognor Regis sauna willoffer a beachside retreat designed for nourishing rest. With a 10 person wood-fired sauna, alfresco shower, changing facilities and lockers, along with a seaview; the sauna site welcomes people to relax and reconnect, with themselves and their surroundings.

The Bognor Regis sauna is Luna Hut’s 5th sauna location, with beach-side sites in Brighton (Sea Lanes), Eastbourne and Worthing, and also a Brighton Sauna Café. Founded by Laura Brown and Mike Lord, who were inspired by Finnish sauna culture, the couple wanted to share the physical and mental benefits of sauna in ways that feel natural and accessible. The Bognor Regis site is an exciting step for bringing Luna Hut’s sauna experience to The Bull Nose.

“We’ve been fans of Bognor for a long time,” say Luna Hut’s founders Mike Lord and Laura Brown. “It feels amazing to finally bring Luna Hut Sauna to the seafront and share the warmth with the community.”

Sauna sessions cost £8 per 30 minute session.

Stay up-to-date with the latest information by visiting: lunahutsauna.co.uk.