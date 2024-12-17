Saxon Weald housing association announces the appointment of Corinna Bishopp as its new Chief Executive

User (UGC) Submitted

Corinna Bishopp will join Saxon Weald in early summer 2025 following the completion of her notice period. As Chief Executive, she will be responsible for ensuring that Saxon Weald deliver its strategic ambitions while maintaining a strong customer-focussed approach.

Corinna joins Saxon Weald from RHP, where she has held the role of Executive Director of Finance since 2017 and Deputy Chief Executive since 2023. In this role, she is a core member of the management team that achieved top G1/V1 ratings from the Regulator of Social Housing. Prior to this, Corinna was interim Executive Director of Finance at Thames Valley Housing and also brings extensive experience from the private sector. Corinna serves as a Non-Executive Director on the board of the Peter Bedford Housing Association, which works with socially excluded adults in northeast London.

Corinna Bishopp, Incoming Chief Executive, comments:

"I am really excited to be joining Saxon Weald. Saxon Weald's purpose and vision strongly align with my own ambitions for all social housing customers and their values are very closely aligned with mine. I am looking forward to taking up the challenge of delivering Saxon Weald’s strategy with the exceptional team in place and making a positive impact for the communities that we serve.”

Simon Hardwick, Saxon Weald’s Chair, states:

“I am delighted that Corinna will be joining Saxon Weald as our new Chief Executive. Her commitment to our values, together with her skills and experience will be invaluable in leading the team to achieve our ambitious strategic goals.”

Established in December 2000, Saxon Weald provides close to 7000 affordable homes across Sussex and Hampshire. Saxon Weald have a clear vision for the future that sees investment in existing homes combined with the sustainable delivery of new housing.