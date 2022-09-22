Second attempt from planners for 351 new houses in Hellingly

Back in April 2021, an outline planning application (reference: WD/2019/2542/MAO) was approved by Wealden District Council (WDC) for up to 370 dwellings to be built on land west of Park Farm, New Road. At that point, all matters are reserved other than the means of access coming from New Road. This means decisions over appearance, landscaping, layout, and scale are all yet to be approved.

The first reserved matters application (reference: WD/2021/2367/MRM) was refused in January this year and now another has been submitted. Since then there’s been three design review panel meetings, pre-application engagement with WDC, a presentation made to Hellingly Parish Council, and a period of public consultation. Plans say: “Since WDC’s determination, the applicant and its design team have been reviewing the scheme proposals to address the council’s concerns.”

Currently the 16.5 hectares of land are used for arable farming. If approved, 351 houses would be built – 35 per cent would be affordable housing, and it would range from one-bed apartments to four-bed houses. There would also be ‘informal open spaces’ according to the plans.

Proposed site for 351 houses in Hellingly (photo from Google Maps)

Eight issues were raised for the previous refusal including the streetscape being ‘monotonous and bland’, proposed materials being ‘inappropriate’, and the overall proposal affecting the character of the site. The new design and access statement says all eight issues have been dealt with and it will be a ‘high-quality and sustainable development’.