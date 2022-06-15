Second attempt made to convert part of Eastbourne multi-storey car park into car wash and valet service

The NCP car park in Trinity Place has 43 spaces in its lower ground floor and this is where the car wash and valet service is proposed.

The business would employ three full-time members of staff and operate 9am-6pm Monday-Saturday, remaining closed on Sundays and bank holidays.

The lower ground floor has its own roller shutter door which provides separate access from the rest of the car park, plans say.

NCP Trinity Place Car Park (Photo by Jon Rigby)

According to plans submitted to Eastbourne Borough Council, the car wash service would last 20 minutes and be done one by one, meaning that a maximum of 27 cars could be done each day. A maximum of six cars would be waiting for the service at any time.

Back in March this year, this plan was refused due to noise concerns. Since then, a noise impact assessment has been done to support this resubmission.

Plans says the assessment concludes the proposal would not have an adverse impact on the surrounding residential properties provided that an acoustic curtain is installed on the opening of the car park and the jet wash is enclosed with acoustic panels.

According to the plans, “The proposal supports a sustainable site for a start-up business, generating a diverse employment use, in an underutilised town centre location.”

Members of the public can comment until July 7, with a determination date of August 8 (reference: 220469).