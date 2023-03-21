Edit Account-Sign Out
See inside new St Leonards shop

A new convenience store opened in St Leonards on Friday (March 17).

By Richard Gladstone
Published 21st Mar 2023, 11:02 GMT

Springfield Convenience Store, in Springfield Road, is run by Kandasamy Anusha and Kugatheeswaran Kugamoorthy.

An opening ceremony was held on Friday where Hastings and Rye MP, Sally-Ann Hart and Silverhill ward councillor Lucian Fernando were invited to officially open the business.

Kandasamy Anusha said: “Our celebration started with welcoming Sally-Ann and Lucian with flower bouquets. After that she cut the ribbon. We also had a beautiful cake made, with the shop name ‘Springfield Convenience Store’ spelt out on it.

“Sally-Ann cut the cake and all our guests had a slice and tried the variety of foods on offer. It was an amazing day for us.”

The shop is an off-licence and also sells groceries, as well as newspapers and magazines.

Kandasamy added: “We are planning to support Hastings foodbank, providing food donations with our support and encouraging our customers to donate food.”

Hastings and Rye MP, Sally-Ann Hart at the opening of Springfield Convenience Store on March 17

IMG-20230317-WA0014.jpg

Hastings and Rye MP, Sally-Ann Hart at the opening of Springfield Convenience Store on March 17 Photo: Contributed

The opening of Springfield Convenience Store

IMG-20230317-WA0016.jpg

The opening of Springfield Convenience Store Photo: Contributed

The opening of Springfield Convenience Store

IMG-20230321-WA0002.jpg

The opening of Springfield Convenience Store Photo: Contributed

The opening of Springfield Convenience Store

IMG-20230321-WA0000.jpg

The opening of Springfield Convenience Store Photo: Contributed

