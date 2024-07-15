Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

School uniform shop Mcgregors has been welcomed back to Worthing with a ribbon-cutting ceremony in Goring Road on Saturday.

Sir Peter Bottomley cut the ribbon, with new Worthing West MP Dr Beccy Cooper by his side.

Referencing Gareth Southgate and the England football team, Sir Peter said: "As many would say, winning is not the only thing, it's being together as a team and building up who you are with, so I say to all who wear the shirts, clothes and emblems, be proud of who you are, be proud of who you are with and if ever you find someone who is alone, say to them, I will be part of your team."

Dr Beccy Cooper said it had been her home high street for the past 10 years and she was keen to support local businesses.

Sir Peter Bottomley cuts the ribbon, with new Worthing West MP Dr Beccy Cooper by his side, to open school uniform shop Mcgregors

She added: "I am absolutely delighted to see Mcgregors come to this high street, it's a fantastic place. It's a great place to meet people, it's a great place to have a cup of coffee, it's a great place to get your local shopping.

"I have two children and it's brilliant to be able to come and get their uniforms so close to home. We really do need to support our local businesses. Our local high streets are the lifeblood of where we live."

Peter Smith, who ran Mcgregors in Portland Road, in Worthing town centre, for many years, said the shop would be specialising in sustainable schoolwear and workwear, with personalisation available.

His business partner, Ramiz Ahmed, will be running the shop day to day and a new website will be going live at mcgregorsuniforms.co.uk at the end of the month.

Ramiz Ahmed, centre, and his team are ready to welcome you to Mcgregors in Goring Road, Worthing

Ramiz said they were proud to be selling Neutral products, sustainable clothing made from 100 per cent cotton. Production is powered by renewable energy and biological fertilisers are used instead of chemicals.

There is uniform in a wide range of colours, as well as workwear. Ramiz said the shop was focusing on West Park CE Primary School to start with but would be adding in more schools, as well as online shopping.