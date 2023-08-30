BREAKING
Caring Homes is almost ready to open its new luxury care home in Worthing and it is giving people a first peek inside to see all that it has to offer.
By Elaine Hammond
Published 30th Aug 2023, 17:09 BST
Updated 30th Aug 2023, 17:11 BST
Karen Grainger, Tarring Manor home manager, and Conrad Bool, customer relations manager. Picture: Caring Homes / SubmittedKaren Grainger, Tarring Manor home manager, and Conrad Bool, customer relations manager. Picture: Caring Homes / Submitted
Tarring Manor is a purpose-built care home, due to open in September. It has been built on the site of The Priory, in South Street, Tarring, to provide high-quality residential care close to the centre of the town.The 75-bed care home is set to feature a bistro, cinema, hair salon and an orangery, along with a roof terrace and landscaped gardens.

Helena Jeffery, founder of Caring Homes, said: “We are delighted that we are able to invite people to view Tarring Manor ahead of our opening in September. It provides the perfect opportunity for prospective residents to find out more about the excellent facilities and high standards of care that will be provided by our home manager Karen and her dedicated team.”

The new marketing suite at 93 South Street, Tarring, is by appointment only for private viewings and for people to find out more information about Tarring Manor. To book a visit, call 0808 196 9751 or visit www.caringhomes.org/find-a-home/tarring-manor-in-worthing to find out more.

Karen Grainger, Tarring Manor home manager, said: “We are really looking forward to formally opening the care home in the summer and being able to provide care and support to residents in Worthing.

“Our bespoke personalised care plans and varied choice of lifestyle activities will ensure the highest quality of care and this will be provided by a devoted team who share Caring Homes’ high standards and beliefs.”Caring Homes, one of the UK’s leading national networks of care homes, has been recognised as a Top 20 Care Home Group in the UK.