Caring Homes is almost ready to open its new luxury care home in Worthing and it is giving people a first peek inside to see all that it has to offer.

Karen Grainger, Tarring Manor home manager, and Conrad Bool, customer relations manager. Picture: Caring Homes / Submitted

Tarring Manor is a purpose-built care home, due to open in September. It has been built on the site of The Priory, in South Street, Tarring, to provide high-quality residential care close to the centre of the town.The 75-bed care home is set to feature a bistro, cinema, hair salon and an orangery, along with a roof terrace and landscaped gardens.

Helena Jeffery, founder of Caring Homes, said: “We are delighted that we are able to invite people to view Tarring Manor ahead of our opening in September. It provides the perfect opportunity for prospective residents to find out more about the excellent facilities and high standards of care that will be provided by our home manager Karen and her dedicated team.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The new marketing suite at 93 South Street, Tarring, is by appointment only for private viewings and for people to find out more information about Tarring Manor. To book a visit, call 0808 196 9751 or visit www.caringhomes.org/find-a-home/tarring-manor-in-worthing to find out more.

Karen Grainger, Tarring Manor home manager, and Conrad Bool, customer relations manager. Picture: Caring Homes / Submitted

Karen Grainger, Tarring Manor home manager, said: “We are really looking forward to formally opening the care home in the summer and being able to provide care and support to residents in Worthing.