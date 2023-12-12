Selfless Sompting nurse named as a national finalist in the Great British Care Awards 2023

​​A selfless Sompting nurse has been named as a national finalist in the Great British Care Awards 2023.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Serah Maina, who works at Aria Care’s Rectory House, was the South East winner of The Social Care Nurse Award and now goes through to the national finals in Birmingham on March 22, 2024.

She was described as a 'selfless, passionate nurse'. "Serah’s main aim is all about the residents and high standards of care for all of them. She is clearly a champion of person-centred care which is integral to social care. One of her important views on social care is the holistic relationships she develops with her residents."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Great British Care Awards acknowledge the dedication of care service providers and celebrate their outstanding contributions to the social care sector.

Serah Maina, who works at Aria Care’s Rectory House, was the South East winner of The Social Care Nurse Award

Serah said: "I am very grateful for this nomination and I share it with my incredible colleagues who work tirelessly to provide the highest quality of care to our residents.”

During her time at Rectory House, Serah has had a profound impact on her colleagues and the residents. Aria Care said Serah’s positive attitude and commitment to her work had inspired many and she had become a mentor, friend and confidant to everyone at Rectory House.

Alicia Gomez de la Cruz, care home manager at Rectory House, was also a finalist for The Care Home Registered Manager Award in the South East.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Alicia said: "This has come as a wonderful surprise and a great honour. This nomination is testament to our wonderful team at Rectory House and if we win this award it will be a win for our home.”

Alicia Gomez de la Cruz, care home manager at Rectory House, was a finalist for The Care Home Registered Manager Award in the South East

Aria Care says Alicia has taken on her role as a leader with great commitment and has nurtured her team to provide the best quality of care while creating a family-like environment for both staff and residents alike.