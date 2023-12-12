Selfless Sompting nurse named as a national finalist in the Great British Care Awards 2023
and live on Freeview channel 276
Serah Maina, who works at Aria Care’s Rectory House, was the South East winner of The Social Care Nurse Award and now goes through to the national finals in Birmingham on March 22, 2024.
She was described as a 'selfless, passionate nurse'. "Serah’s main aim is all about the residents and high standards of care for all of them. She is clearly a champion of person-centred care which is integral to social care. One of her important views on social care is the holistic relationships she develops with her residents."
The Great British Care Awards acknowledge the dedication of care service providers and celebrate their outstanding contributions to the social care sector.
Serah said: "I am very grateful for this nomination and I share it with my incredible colleagues who work tirelessly to provide the highest quality of care to our residents.”
During her time at Rectory House, Serah has had a profound impact on her colleagues and the residents. Aria Care said Serah’s positive attitude and commitment to her work had inspired many and she had become a mentor, friend and confidant to everyone at Rectory House.
Alicia Gomez de la Cruz, care home manager at Rectory House, was also a finalist for The Care Home Registered Manager Award in the South East.
Alicia said: "This has come as a wonderful surprise and a great honour. This nomination is testament to our wonderful team at Rectory House and if we win this award it will be a win for our home.”
Aria Care says Alicia has taken on her role as a leader with great commitment and has nurtured her team to provide the best quality of care while creating a family-like environment for both staff and residents alike.
Caroline Roberts, chief executive at Aria Care, said: “We are very proud of both Alicia and Serah.”