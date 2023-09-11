BREAKING
Selsey's Seal Bay Resort receives West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service plaque

Seal Bay Resort in Selsey has been awarded the first business-appreciation plaque from West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service.
By Megan Baker
Published 11th Sep 2023, 14:39 BST
Updated 11th Sep 2023, 17:20 BST
The Seal Bay team received the plaque on Thursday (September 7) as ‘a symbol of the support [the business] has dedicated to the fire service over the years’.

The resort said it was the first plaque that the rescue service has given out.

Station manager Anthony Wills said: “Seal Bay have supported the fire service for many years by releasing their team members to be retained firefighters at Selsey Fire Station.

Seal Bay Resort in Selsey has been awarded the first business-appreciation plaque from West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service. Photo: contributed

“These firefighters have attended major incidents such as the Selsey Academy fire, and more recently, the Angel Inn hotel fire in Midhurst where their contributions were vital to extinguishing the blazes.

“Not only do Seal Bay release their team members, but they also support the service by providing opportunities for training exercises and community safety work.

"With that in mind, it has been my honour to present them with their plaque as a small token to show our appreciation for all that they do.”

Seal Bay general manager, Jonny Green, added: “Seal Bay are very proud to support the amazing team at West Sussex Fire & Rescue.

"Ollie and Richard work incredibly hard in both their day jobs and as volunteer firefighters.

"Receiving this plaque in honour of their efforts is a real privilege for the resort and for Cove UK.

"Let's look forward to creating more wonderful memories with Selsey Community Fire Station and enhancing the safety of our community as a team!”

