Seven magnificent ladies promise a beautiful shopping emporium for Billingshurst

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A passionate crafty collective is taking the reins at Rocking Horse in Billingshurst High Street – and they’re promising a beautiful shopping emporium for people of all ages!

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The team – who are opening their doors on Saturday 2nd November – bring a vast wealth of experience running their small and micro-businesses, all of which will be showcased in the new venture.

The collective consists of Sussex women Nikki Bristo, Jean Farnes, Denise Heywood, Debbie Jannels, Nikki Oak, Michelle Pratt and Stacey Puddick Taylor, who met over three years ago through a local small business networking group.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Between them they run Mojo Craft Creations, ‘Jean’ious Designs, Nini’s Boutique Reflections of Home, Janorah Handcrafted, Just Frankies, Fruitology UK, Annie George’s Fudge and Annie George’s Graphics.

User (UGC) Submitted

So the new emporium will be packed to the rafters with crochet items, pebble art, book folds and decorations, homewares, small gifts, handmade bags and scrunchies, clothes and accessories, fruit infusions, sweets, fudge and personalised gifts to name just a few.

And the shop will also feature items from other small businesses across Sussex (and beyond) – and they’d love more people to get in touch and get involved.

Denise said: “We’ve all always dreamed of having our own shop, so when the chance to take over the reins at Rocking Horse came up it was a total no brainer for us. We’re excited to start welcoming customers in and also to help provide the platform for other small and micro-businesses that really helped us when we got started.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jean added: “We know that Rocking Horse has been a real staple for people looking to buy something special in Billingshurst for some time, and we want to build on everything the previous owner has done to create something really special for local shoppers.”

Rocking Horse is based across three rooms, and can be found at 45 High Street, Billingshurst, RH14 9PP. If you or someone who know would be interested in some space, contact [email protected].