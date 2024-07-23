Shining a light on Worthing charity Guild Care’s person-led nursing care

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

​Across our Worthing care homes, Caer Gwent, Linfield House and Haviland House, the Guild Care nursing team is proud to provide round-the-clock care for every resident.

Our person-led approach means we can support people at every stage of their journey – whether they require support to maintain their independence, or if they are living with more complex needs.

In this article, we take a closer look at this, by shining a light on two of our residents to showcase the ways they benefit from the nursing care we offer.

Caring for complex clinical needs

A Guild Care nurse with a resident. Photography by Sophie Ward

Charlie moved in with us at Caer Gwent after leaving hospital. His wife Debbie had spent time researching care homes that had the nursing expertise to help Charlie manage his complex health needs.

Debbie says: “I needed a care home where Charlie is safe. The nursing team at Caer Gwent is outstanding and have made a great deal of difference to our lives. I know he’s happy and safe, and that anything that comes up will be dealt with properly and quickly.”

Knowing that the nursing team are taking care of every clinical need means that Debbie can focus on spending quality time with Charlie when she visits, along with their daughter and granddaughter who also love popping in to see him.

“All of the staff are great, friendly and helpful and the nursing is very thorough – they keep a close eye on me,” says Charlie. “My wife can come anytime and stay as long as she wants.”

Guild Care resident with wellbeing co-ordinator

Debbie adds: “The carers are here for the right reasons. To me, the difference is that Guild Care is a charity and it’s all about the residents. From the moment we first arrived at the front door; I felt like they really cared.”

Retaining and regaining a sense of independence

Before joining us, John lived alone in his flat in Worthing. Like so many of our residents, he enjoyed his independence and was keen to retain it - while benefiting from the reassurance that our 24/7 nursing team could help him deal with any issues that might arise.

John says: “Everything is to hand, including excellent carers who are always willing to help. Peace of mind is important too, particularly the knowledge that professional nursing care is available if required. You always know you’re not alone.”

While both Charlie and John have different clinical needs, they are both able to join in with our daily rota of activities designed to care for mind, body and soul, for all interests and abilities.

Shirley, one of our registered nurses who has been with us for 19 years, explains: “We’re always there to support our residents if anybody has any health issues, or even if they just need someone to talk to – I think it’s our commitment to person-centred care that makes our team really special!”

From helping people to retain their independence, to providing specialised nursing care for the most complex needs, at Guild Care we take pride in our ability to care for every resident – offering peace of mind so they can lead happy, safe and fulfilled lives.