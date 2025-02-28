Shoppers can find a fashion bargain as West Sussex village store sells vintage clothing by the kilo

A Sussex retailer has made the unconventional decision to sell vintage clothing by the kilogram.

Stuart Levy, 70, the owner of The Godfather Hassocks, said shoppers can pick out what they want from his store’s extensive range and weigh it up at the end.

Stuart said: “We have a big set up here with a machine and it goes in the bucket and it tells you how much it is.”

He said: “Everything at the moment, until further notice, is on £20 a kilo, which is roughly half the price of anywhere. So you’re talking about £15 to £16 for a pair of Levi’s jeans on average when normally they’re £29.90.”

Stuart said the idea has been done before, with some shops in Brighton holding kilo sales every now and then. “It’s quite popular now,” he said.

He added that there is free parking at the site, which is at Allwoods garden centre on the London Road, just past The Friars Oak, heading towards Burgess Hill.

Stuart, who opened the business almost five years ago, said the customer reaction to his store has been ‘fantastic’. He said: “People come in and say ‘we’re in heaven’.”

The Godfather Hassocks sells all vintage clothing, mainly from America, and specialises in Levi’s and all top brands. The shop offers men’s and women’s jeans, women’s tops, men’s shirts, jumpers, T-shirts, polo shirts, sweatshirts, knitware and more.

“I get a lot of repeat customers and I do a lot online as well on eBay,” said Stuart, adding that Saturdays and Sundays are the stores’s busiest days. “People come in from all over the place. I’ve had people come in from Belgium and France who were passing by. On Google Maps they see the place advertised and they pop in.”

Stuart has had 50 years of experience in the fashion industry, having previously owned eight shops in London. He now lives in Haywards Heath, having more recently sold luggage and handbags at a shop in Burgess Hill.

Visit https://www.thegodfatherhassocks.co.uk to find out more.