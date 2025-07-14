Shoreham activities assistant celebrates 15 years of service with care home

An activities assistant at Kingsland House in Shoreham has received a prestigious Long Service Award in celebration of working at Barchester Healthcare for 15 years.

Theresa Holland originally joined Kingsland House Barchester in June 2010 as a Kitchen Assistant for about 4 years before moving into her activities role. She plays such a key part in the home and the residents and staff adore her. She has worked with residents and their relatives to ensure that their needs have been met over the years. She is always bubbly and brings such joy and happiness to everyone. She knows the residents inside out and caters for them individually when it comes to life enrichment. The ladies love it when she does her pamper mornings and have their nails done with a chat along the way and is great at helping organising lovely events for the home.

Adele Keenan, Employee Services Director at Barchester said: “I’m always pleased to hear stories about the long service of Barchester staff and am delighted Theresa has achieved this milestone. It is dedication like this that ensures our residents are provided with a happy place to live.”

Ana Hyne, General Manager of Kingsland House said: “We’re delighted to be celebrating 15 years of loyal service with Theresa. She has demonstrated her dedication and loyalty to this home and its residents year after year. I speak for all of us here at Kingsland House when I say that I’m looking forward to many more years of working with Theresa!”

Kingsland House care home is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering personalised care across its care homes and hospitals. Kingsland House provides residential care, nursing care and dementia care for 69 residents from respite care to long term stays.

For more information please contact Ana Hyne, General Manager at Kingsland House on01273 440019 or [email protected]