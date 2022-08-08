West Sussex is said to be one of the most generous locations in the UK for taking in Ukrainian refugees and Kemal Akdag is doing his bit at Bladez, in Brunswick Road.
The traditional Turkish barber shop is giving giving free haircuts on Tuesdays and Wednesdays.
Bladez owner Kemal, who was born in Turkey, said: "Our Shoreham branch is happy to give free haircuts to Ukrainian refugees on Tuesdays and Wednesdays, must be by booking."
Also in the news: Grieving Shoreham mum explains why she is taking on Sussex children's hospice's new event for beginners and experienced open water swimmers
To arrange a free haircut, telephone 07482728628, visit the barbers or DM Bladez barber shoreham on Facebook.