Shoreham barber offers free haircuts for Ukrainian refugees

A Shoreham barber is offering free haircuts to Ukrainian refugees.

West Sussex is said to be one of the most generous locations in the UK for taking in Ukrainian refugees and Kemal Akdag is doing his bit at Bladez, in Brunswick Road.

The traditional Turkish barber shop is giving giving free haircuts on Tuesdays and Wednesdays.

Bladez owner Kemal, who was born in Turkey, said: "Our Shoreham branch is happy to give free haircuts to Ukrainian refugees on Tuesdays and Wednesdays, must be by booking."

Ukrainian refugees are welcome at Bladez barbers in Shoreham

To arrange a free haircut, telephone 07482728628, visit the barbers or DM Bladez barber shoreham on Facebook.

