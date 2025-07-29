Shoreham-based business raises more than £12,000 for automotive industry charity in golf challenge

Local marketing agency 67 Degrees beats Essex rivals in inaugural charity tournament at The Dyke Golf Club

Two of the UK's fastest-growing automotive businesses went head-to-head at a Brighton golf course yesterday, raising an incredible £12,510 for charity in the process.

Brighton-based marketing agency 67 Degrees claimed victory in the inaugural OS Invitational Charity Golf Day, defeating car finance specialists Octane Finance 10-6 in a Ryder Cup-style competition at The Dyke Golf Club.

The event brought together business partners, clients, and industry professionals for a day of competitive golf while raising vital funds for Ben, the automotive industry charity, which supports workers and their families across the UK's automotive sector.

Ellen Plumer (far left) and Jonathan Ramsay (far right) from the automotive charity, Ben, receiving a cheque courtesy of Daniel Sams from Octane Finance (middle left), and Luke Stewart from 67 Degrees (middle right). The £12,510 was raised from the first-ever OS Invitational charity golf day in Brighton.

Local Business Success Story

Founded in 2016 in a garden shed, 67 Degrees has become one of Brighton's automotive sector success stories. Now based at Brighton City Airport in Shoreham-by-Sea, the company employs a growing team of digital marketing specialists and has won prestigious industry awards for eight consecutive years.

The company's founder and CEO, Laura Coleby, was recently shortlisted for two categories at the Sussex Dynamic Awards 2025, celebrating female business leadership in the region.

Community Spirit Shines

Led by captain Luke Stewart, Team 67 Degrees demonstrated both sporting prowess and community spirit throughout the day-long competition. The fundraising efforts exceeded all expectations, with both companies making substantial donations alongside creative on-course activities.

"What an incredible day! The competitive spirit was fantastic, but the real winner was Ben and the automotive industry community," said Laura Coleby. "Raising £12,510 for such a vital cause exceeded all our expectations. It's wonderful to see Brighton businesses leading the way in supporting important charitable causes."

The fundraising included a 50/50 raffle, mulligan card sales, and a special auction featuring British Touring Car Championship hospitality tickets donated by racing champion Tom Ingram, who participated in the event.

Supporting a Vital Cause

Ellen Plumer, Head of Awareness & Experience at Ben charity, attended the event and spoke about the impact of the fundraising: "It was wonderful to be part of such a successful day and to witness firsthand the incredible generosity of those who attended.

“Raising £12,510 through the OS Invitational Charity Golf Day is absolutely incredible and will directly change people's lives, helping them navigate challenges with their mental health, physical wellbeing, and financial difficulties.

“Events like this are vital in helping us continue our mission to provide support for life for automotive workers and their families when they need it most. Together, we will support people in our industry when they face life’s toughest challenges. We're incredibly grateful to both 67 Degrees and Octane Finance for choosing Ben as their official charity partner."

Growing Success

The success of the event reflects the continued growth of Brighton's automotive sector businesses. 67 Degrees now serves over 300 clients across the UK and is planning to move to larger premises later this year to accommodate its expanding team.

The inaugural OS Invitational Charity Golf Day is set to become an annual fixture, combining competitive sport with meaningful charitable fundraising while showcasing the strength of the local business community.

Industry Support

The event was supported by numerous sponsors, including automotive technology companies and local businesses, demonstrating the collaborative spirit that exists within Brighton's thriving business community.

The success of local companies like 67 Degrees highlights Brighton and Hove's growing reputation as a hub for innovative, award-winning businesses that combine commercial success with strong community values.