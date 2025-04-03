Shoreham-based manufacturer, Cox Marine, is a winner in the British HR Awards, for a second consecutive year!

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

We are thrilled to announce that we’ve won the People Team of the Year award for the second year in a row!

This recognition highlights the extraordinary culture of engagement we have at Cox Marine. The success of our people initiatives is a testament to our commitment to fostering a positive, inclusive, and innovative work environment.

Our award nomination focused on our hybrid & flexible working options, employee engagement, and our overall people experience and culture as a Manufacturing organisation.

Here are some of the key initiatives that led to this recognition:

The award

Transitioned our manufacturing team to a condensed 4-day working week, while maintaining full pay and productivity.

Implemented flexible working options across the organisation, with 54% of our workforce now working flexibly, part-time or a 4-day week.

Enhanced benefits for Manufacturing, including adding healthcare, life assurance, and company share options, alongside a transition to salaried contracts for our manufacturing team for financial stability.

Increased pay scales to meet the ‘Real Living Wage’ and upped salary benchmarking by 5%.

Launched career development initiatives, including career conversation workshops, coaching, mentoring and apprenticeships.

Created and delivered a 2 year Leadership Development Programme to upskill our people managers.

Introduced company-supported Volunteer Days, fostering a culture of caring for the community.

Prioritised wellbeing in the workplace, added Mental Health First Aiders and trained managers on neurodiversity

The results have been remarkable:

🌟 Employee engagement scores for manufacturing in 2024 jumped by 16.5%, from 3.51 to 4.09.

🌟 Reduced employee attrition from 25% to just 8% companywide, with 0% turnover in our manufacturing team in 2024.

Award Winners!

This achievement is a reflection of the collective effort from our people leaders and every team member. We’re very proud of our inclusive culture and the positive changes that have driven this success. We all commit to creating a caring and supportive environment where we can work at our best!