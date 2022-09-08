Shoreham care home helps resident pursue his photography

Roger Edwards lives at Kingsland House care home in Shoreham and staff there wanted to help him pursue his hobby.

He was taken in a Barchester minibus to the seafront at Goring and in no time, he was snapping away with his camera.

Roger said: "I adore my photography, so to be able to pursue this makes me very happy indeed It is such an amazing feeling to know that the staff take such an interest in my hobby and encourage me to continue to enjoy it."

Roger Edwards taking photos on Worthing seafront

The home is keen to encourage residents to follow their hobbies and staff try to make it easy as possible.

Karen Williams, general manager, said: "We want everyone we care for to know how important they are to us here at Kingsland House. It was so nice to see how happy Roger was that afternoon – and the staff loved being a part of this as well.”