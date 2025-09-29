Shoreham care home hosts business professionals' breakfast

Kingsland House Care Home in Shoreham is throwing open its doors every fourth Tuesday of the month and inviting local business people to come along and network with like-minded professionals.

Since the pandemic, more and more people are working from home – some no longer go into an office at all - so staff and residents at the home wanted to address this issue. The team at Kingsland House want to extend an invitation to all local professionals to know they are welcome at the home on the fourth Tuesday of each month to enjoy a freshly baked croissant or a Danish pastry along with a delicious cup of tea or coffee and have the chance to meet fellow professionals from the area.

Head chef, Paul Lothian, will be baking up a storm with a selection of freshly prepared pastries for any local business people who would like to drop in to the home between 9 and 10.30am.

General Manager for Kingsland House, Ana Hyne comments: “We’re offering local professionals the opportunity to pop in for some delicious, freshly baked croissants and breakfast pastries to set them up for the day. We hope that people will come along to meet some like-minded contacts and perhaps broker a deal or two!”

Kingsland House Care Home is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering high-quality care across its care homes and hospitals. Kingsland House provides nursing care, dementia care,residential and respite care for short breaks and long-term stays.